Gorgeous home on 1 acre in the sought after neighborhood of Cambridge Estates. This open concept brings in the natural light with its 9ft ceilings and large windows. The kitchen includes gas stove, walk in hidden pantry, quartz counter tops and tile backsplash. Primary bedroom on the main floor features a spacious walk in closet as well as a double vanity bathroom with marble shower. Sonos sound system included! Laundry and two more bedrooms on the main floor. The lower level is a walk out basement that provides for another living space, fireplace, and room for entertainment. Not only are there 2 more rooms downstairs there is also an extra finished space for exercise, crafts, hobbies, storage, etc. Enjoy your outdoor area with covered deck, lower patio space, and firepit. Prepaid 2023 professional lawn care ready to go.