Enjoy the views of nature and wildlife! Home built by Timber Ridge in 2017 and is nestled in a wooded haven.This 5 bed/3 bath home offers an open Flr plan w/vaulted ceilings, maple cabinets, LVP floors, 2 gas FP, pine accents/trim throughout.Mstr Ste w/walk-in closet and tray ceiling.Plenty of room for relaxing on outdoor deck, patio or LL Fam Rm and Den. Htd 3 Car Gar.Trails run through property to easily access creek/adjoining land.Approx. 15 min to Menomonie/Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls.
5 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Eau Claire man has been arrested for sexual assault of a child and bail jumping.
A local trucking staple is under new ownership who plan to keep the decades-old business running strong for years to come.
Chippewa Valley foodies have a few chances to get their hands on an award-winning local food creation.
A rural Chippewa Falls woman accused of operating a drug house where two people overdosed and died has been charged.
Bloomer seniors Lilly Kuske, Calley Olson and Alexa Post will continue with athletics in college after finalizing agreements during a ceremony on Wednesday in Bloomer.
Family of Madalyn Zwiefelhofer files lawsuit against Colten Treu for injuries sustained in Girl Scout crash
The family of a Girl Scout who was injured in a crash that killed four others on Nov. 3, 2018, has filed a lawsuit against Colten Treu, the dr…
A buzzing local business is set to migrate and pollinate a new location in Chippewa County.
Authorities in Monroe County have identified human remains discovered Nov. 6 at Fort McCoy. The body of 45-year-old Christopher Doeslaere of T…
Menomonie seniors Helen Chen, Noah Feddersen, Bella Jacobsen, Madeline Palmer and Emma Mommsen put pen to paper on Wednesday morning to finalize commitments to continue with athletics in college.
Cornell senior Jayda Turchen has been named the East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year.