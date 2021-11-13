5 Bedroom Home in Elk Mound - $549,900

Enjoy the views of nature and wildlife! Home built by Timber Ridge in 2017 and is nestled in a wooded haven.This 5 bed/3 bath home offers an open Flr plan w/vaulted ceilings, maple cabinets, LVP floors, 2 gas FP, pine accents/trim throughout.Mstr Ste w/walk-in closet and tray ceiling.Plenty of room for relaxing on outdoor deck, patio or LL Fam Rm and Den. Htd 3 Car Gar.Trails run through property to easily access creek/adjoining land.Approx. 15 min to Menomonie/Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls.