Stunning country estate nestled on 21.9 ac w/in 10 minutes of Eau Claire. This is the perfect setting for equestrians and outdoor enthusiasts. European designed custom-built home is warm, comfortable & charming with casual elegance woven throughout. This property was created for entertaining and family fun. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by a grand staircase with a beamed ceiling family room on one side & a kitchen any chef would love on the other. The kitchen opens up to an "Italian" kitchen w/its own wood fired oven & doors to the covered patio. Custom features incl screen porch, wide plank reclaimed wood flooring, heated tile floors, energy efficient geothermal heating & cooling, new Woff oven/range, new range hood, tiled backsplash.2 primary suites. Several outbuildings, including a 40x54 Walter's barn complete with 3-5 box stalls, loft & man cave/lounge w/bar area & 1.2 ba. Ask listing agent for special features sheet and pre-inspections.