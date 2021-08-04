 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $1,425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $1,425,000

5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $1,425,000

Enjoy the wildlife sanctuary with hilltop views, only 10 minutes from Eau Claire. Unique features about this property include a Theatre Room, Sauna, Stone Wine Cellar, Hot Tub overlooking the valley, and hand carved woodwork throughout the home carved by a Local Artist. The master suite includes two large walk-in closets, walk-in shower, jacuzzi, and a private deck to enjoy the sunrise and sunset. Also, enjoy the downstairs to entertain guests or bring the party to the outside patio area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News