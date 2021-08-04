5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $1,425,000

Enjoy the wildlife sanctuary with hilltop views, only 10 minutes from Eau Claire. Unique features about this property include a Theatre Room, Sauna, Stone Wine Cellar, Hot Tub overlooking the valley, and hand carved woodwork throughout the home carved by a Local Artist. The master suite includes two large walk-in closets, walk-in shower, jacuzzi, and a private deck to enjoy the sunrise and sunset. Also, enjoy the downstairs to entertain guests or bring the party to the outside patio area.