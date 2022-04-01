Exquisite Country Estate nestled into 40 acres of pines. Enveloped by breathtaking vistas, this 2018 Parade Home property displays clean lines of regal elegance & bright windows w/glorious views from every room, deck & patio.5 spacious bedrooms,5 baths,2 fp,huge living & family rooms,27' vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchens w/quartz counter tops&wine storage.Bkfast nook, 3 car GA, Geo Thermal HVAC & porcelain tile floors.Septic,GEO & Home Preinspected7 miles to 94/EC,5.5 to Fall Creek. Additional 35 acres avail. $250k #18024-2-260822-4400001
5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $1,950,000
