5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $425,000

Perfect example of a classic WI hobby farm! Stately 2 1/2 story brick farmhouse w/ refinished hardwoods & woodwork throughout. Updated kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, main fl bath, laundry room, & large hardwood floor entryway. 5 bedrooms & bath all on the 2nd floor w/ an unfinished attic space that could be converted into a cozy media room when finished! Outside buildings include heated & insulated workshop, cold storage for multiple vehicles, historic barn w/ drive up haymow, could be a great horse set up or an incredible event space.

