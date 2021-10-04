Rare opportunity to own a like new home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths on 7 acres in Fall Creek! Gorgeous kitchen offers a huge island, pantry, plenty of cabinets with under lighting, bamboo flooring throughout which leads to a huge dining area overlooking the yard with wild life galore! The sunken living room is accompanied by a warming fireplace and custom built-ins! First floor master suite has private doors to the covered patio to enjoy those cool nights in the hot tub, huge 11X9 master closet, and en suite! Upstairs you will find a rec room for study or play with two huge bedrooms! Relax downstairs in an impressive theater room with gaming station! Besides the two car insulated garage, the 30X60 heated pole shed does not spare anything! It offers a 16X16 heated office, full bath, upstairs storage and plenty of space for toys or a game area! Outside you will find a custom Frisbee Golf Course! This property truly has it all! Home has been pre inspected along with well and septic!
5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $775,000
