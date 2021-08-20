Rare opportunity to own a like new home with 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths on 7 acres in Fall Creek! Gorgeous kitchen offers a huge island, pantry, plenty of cabinets with under lighting, bamboo flooring throughout which leads to a huge dining area overlooking the yard with wild life galore! The sunken living room is accompanied by a warming fireplace and custom built-ins! First floor master suite has private doors to the covered patio to enjoy those cool nights in the hot tub, huge 11X9 master closet, and en suite! Upstairs you will find a rec room for study or play with two huge bedrooms! Relax downstairs in an impressive theater room with gaming station! Besides the two car insulated garage, the 30X60 heated pole shed does not spare anything! It offers a 16X16 heated office, full bath, upstairs storage and plenty of space for toys or a game area! Outside you will find a custom Frisbee Golf Course! This property truly has it all! Home has been pre inspected along with well and septic!
5 Bedroom Home in Fall Creek - $789,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Eau Claire woman who has been convicted of 29 crimes, including 15 felonies, was sentenced Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to serve thre…
The Chippewa Falls Police Department investigated an incident Sunday that led to the execution of a search warrant at 910 Water St. and the ap…
Three standout Chi-Hi athletes will be honored as the school’s Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Kendra Olson (Bowe), Mikayla Hogan and Scott Hogset…
A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 has been…
A storied Chippewa Falls based business is reinvesting in the Chippewa Valley through a commitment to job growth along with a new facility.
- Updated
The three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races: Viroqua's Fredrickson, Eau Claire's Ragona run to victory in half marathon
Hayden Fredrickson and Rachel Ragona ran to victory on Saturday morning in the half marathon at the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races hosted by Chippewa Falls YMCA.
“Everything done has been player driven - all their workouts, their team bonding. They’ve taken charge of the team this year and that’s really important."
A tight-knit Chi-Hi football team has taken the initiative to put in extra work to improve coming off a 3-3 campaign in 2020.
- Updated
The Board of Regents fired the UW-Stout engineering professor in July.
The Lake Holcombe football team brings back eight letterwinners as the Chieftains start a new era in 8-man.