Absolutely breathtaking 5 Bed, 3 full bth home which sits back off the road on a blacktop drive on 35 beautifully fenced acres. Currently set up for horses w/two professionally installed outdoor arena's, one fenced 120x160 & 1 unfenced 100x200. Big pole shed 60x120x16ft sidewalls. Barn area insulated w/3 box stalls & wash rack is 28x60 with tack room w/heat w/toilet. Property also features 1/4 mile dirt track (see ariel). Bring the dirt bikes, horses, sxs or use as a walking area. Keep as a equine paradise or convert to your own hobby farm or turn pole building into a beautiful shop. House has in-floor heat ready to be hooked up & finished. Basement is unfinished and boasts another possible 2600+ sq ft living space. Plumbed for another bth, & additional 2 bedrooms which would make it a 7 bed 4 bth house. Home has beautiful custom kitchen cabinetry, large stand alone island, hickory flooring, large back foyer with storage area. Private 5th bed above garage w/full bath & walk in closet.