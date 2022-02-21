5 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $1,079,900

One of a kind, 2 story home w/ newly finished lower level walk out w/ full kitchen, master ensuite and light-filled living space! Amazing one owner home that feels like a new build. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new quartz countertops in a kitchen w/ 2 dishwashers, high quality hickory cabinetry, and panoramic views on a gently sloped Chippewa River lot with access to Wissota! Main floor master suite has brand new walk-in tiled shower & floors. 42" doors, main level laundry, handicap accessibility throughout. Large outdoor decks & covered patio. 3 full master bedroom suites!