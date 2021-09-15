 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $1,099,900

One of a kind, 2 story ADA accessible home w/ newly finished lower level walk out w/ full kitchen, main master ensuite and light-filled living space! Amazing 1 owner home that feels like a new build. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new quartz countertops in a kitchen w/ 2 dishwashers, high quality hickory cabinetry, & panoramic views on a gently sloped Chippewa River double lot with access to Wissota! Main floor master suite has brand new zero entry tiled shower & floors. 42" doors, main level laundry, handicap accessibility throughout. Large outdoor decks & covered patio. 3 full master bedroom suites! Double lot will be split & surveyed prior to closing & is buildable.

