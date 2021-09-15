One of a kind, 2 story, ADA accessible home w/ newly finished lower level walk out w/ full kitchen, master ensuite and light-filled living space! Amazing 1 owner home that feels like a new build. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new quartz countertops in a kitchen w/ 2 dishwashers, high quality hickory cabinetry, & panoramic views on a gently sloped Chippewa River lot with access to Lake Wissota! Main flr master suite has brand new zero entry tiled shower & floors. 42" doors, main level laundry, handicap accessibility throughout. Expansive covered outdoor decks & covered patio. 3 full master bedroom suites! Short term furnished vacation rental is popular in this neighborhood, this home could be 2 units! 2 vacant lots next door also for sale.
5 Bedroom Home in Jim Falls - $899,900
