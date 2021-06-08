 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $750,000

6 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $750,000

6 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $750,000

You can have the best of both worlds with this Third Ward Gem! It has the charm you would expect plus the updates you would want. This house literally has it all! Beautiful wood floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, lofty ceilings, separate prep kitchen, main kitchen with large kitchen island, wonderful tile floors. This could be an 8 bedroom house and there's a bathroom on every level. Large master suite features his and hers bathrooms and large walk in closet. Large 3+car detached garage. View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4

Box scores from Friday's local action. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp/Gilman baseball and McDonell, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp softball were among the winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News