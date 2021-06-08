6 Bedroom Home in Eau Claire - $750,000

You can have the best of both worlds with this Third Ward Gem! It has the charm you would expect plus the updates you would want. This house literally has it all! Beautiful wood floors throughout, 3 fireplaces, lofty ceilings, separate prep kitchen, main kitchen with large kitchen island, wonderful tile floors. This could be an 8 bedroom house and there's a bathroom on every level. Large master suite features his and hers bathrooms and large walk in closet. Large 3+car detached garage. View More