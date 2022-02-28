6 Bedroom Home in Eleva - $999,900

This is the executive level home you’ve been waiting for. Character, built-ins & hard-to-find world class craftsmanship, come see this former parade home that needs nothing! One owner, 6 bed, 5 bath. Over 6,100 sq ft of living area. 9 foot ceilings & lots of natural light. Private 2.5 acre wooded lot in desirable southside neighborhood. Living room has vaulted ceiling and gas FP. Main floor family room has wood burning FP & patio access. Open kitchen concept with solid cherry cabinetry (by Larson’s) granite and quartz countertops & stainless appliances. Butler’s pantry + walk-in pantry. Perfect home for multi generational living, with a fully finished lower level complete w/ living area, home gym, kitchenette and bedroom suite. In-floor heat in basement and garage. Dual zone AC and forced air heat throughout home. ECASD bus route. Work from home in the main floor office, or even homeschool in the 2nd floor bonus room. Impossible to build anything of this quality today!