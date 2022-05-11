Ashley Furniture partners with high school SkillsUSA chapters

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC recently awarded $125,000 through the Ashley Furniture SkillsUSA Chapter Grant to recipient SkillsUSA chapters located near Ashley’s advanced manufacturing facilities in Mississippi, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

The furniture company hosted onsite events for students to accept their chapter’s check and tour the advanced-manufacturing and distribution facility to learn about the many career paths available.

SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving middle school, high school, and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, as well as for further education. The organization provides opportunities for students to participate in educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation’s classrooms. Ashley is proud to continue to support the SkillsUSA mi

“I am so grateful to have the opportunity to be involved with SkillsUSA and gain exposure to technical trades. This gracious donation that we are receiving will be very beneficial to our program as it will allow for more people to be enrolled in welding classes and enable us to take it our program a step further,” stated Arcadia High School senior and SkillsUSA Student President, Tristen Lyga.

The purpose of the Ashley Furniture SkillsUSA Chapter Grant is to provide area schools and technical colleges financial support to involve more students in their program and strengthen the experience for current members, begin a new chapter, and/or improve the communities in which students live through a technical education project.

"Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center is thankful for this opportunity that will help prepare students to attend district, local, and national SkillsUSA competitions,” said Barry Reeder, Architecture and Drafting Instructor. “SkillsUSA provides a unique opportunity for students to learn hands-on job skills that will prepare them for a 21st century workforce. We are proud to partner with Ashley Furniture to help the students of Pontotoc County succeed. "

Wisconsin schools include Arcadia School District, Black River Falls High School, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Cochrane- Fountain City, Eleva-Strum School District, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District, Holmen High School, Lincoln High School, and Whitehall School District.

North Carolina schools include Davidson Davie Community College and Davie County High School.

Mississippi schools include Itawamba Career and Technical Center, New Albany School of Career & Technical Education, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Tippah Career and Technology Center and Pontotoc Ridge Career & Technology Center. Texas schools include Vanguard High School.

