WATCH NOW: Rep. Kind recalls being trapped inside House chambers: 'This could have been a bloodbath'

"And then they all started drawing guns, and pointing them at the door," Kind said.

"That's when I first thought, 'Oh my God this could be a bloodbath and there could be a real shootout here in the Capitol,'" he said, calling the moment "sobering."

At that point, as officers held guns pointed at the doors with rioters on the other side, Kind said those in the room were left to wait, no other means to retreat as the group of Trump supporters had by then completely surrounded the room.

Having experience with firearms, he said, Kind asked security if they had an extra firearm for him in the event that things became unraveled, which officers declined.

"In retrospect I probably agree with them, because they're the ones trained," Kind told the Tribune with a laugh.

"It was just spontaneous, it was just, what can we do in order to protect people," he said, "because we had no idea."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Security told the lawmakers in the room that more gas masks were coming, though Kind said he never received one.

Eventually a secure route for those in the chamber was made, and they were escorted through tunnels back to the House offices.