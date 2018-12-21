On December 12, 1897 a story was published in the Chippewa Herald detailing the dedication of the new Christ Episcopal Church in Chippewa Falls. This was a happy ending to a sad event that occurred just nine months earlier when the previous church was destroyed in a fire on March 11, 1897; as detailed below. The church congregation and the community rallied and a beautiful new edifice was erected. In March of 1898, a new and unique pipe organ was installed, replacing the previous one that had been destroyed in the fire.
Episcopal Church Burned
Fire started in the basement yesterday afternoon.
At 4:15 pm yesterday, smoke was seen issuing from the roof of Christ Episcopal Church. The fire alarm was sounded by Chief of Police Cameron, and the department was soon on the ground; but it was impossible for them to enter the church to locate the fire, the smoke was so dense, suddenly a mass of flames burst up through the floor from the basement. A stream of water was turned on it, but by that time the flames were bursting out in other places. The firemen succeeded by evening to subdue the flames. The building stands and from outside appearances, not badly damaged; but the inside is completely gutted, and the beautiful stain glass memorial windows are all broken, also the new pipe organ is entirely ruined. It is not known how the fire originated. The janitor said he had been in the basement a short time before and that there was no fire in the furnace. There is a quantity of dry wood stored in the basement and it is thought to have caught from that. It is partially covered by insurance.
The edifice was built about thirty-five years ago, mainly through the efforts of the ladies of the congregation, who have worked unceasingly ever since to pay for it and had just paid the last indebtedness day before yesterday, leaving it free from debt. They deserve the sincere sympathy of the whole community.
