The word history is defined as “The whole series of past events connected with someone or something.” This is what the volunteers of the Chippewa Area History Center (including the Chippewa County Historical Society and the Chippewa County Genealogical Society) do on a daily basis. We recognize the uniqueness of our local history and strive not only to preserve this history, but also to share it with others.
Another local group that also preserves local history is the Cook-Rutledge Mansion. On a recent visit to their site, I came across an interesting artifact, a cemetery headstone for an Elizabeth Moss. In asking about it, the group stated that they had been entrusted with its preservation in the 1970’s, when the mansion was part of the Chippewa County Historical Society, but that they had little information about it. They do know that Elizabeth has no connection to the Mansion, as she passed prior to the construction of it and also that she is not knowingly related to anyone who has lived at the Mansion. In a conversation with two members of the Cook-Rutledge Mansion, Barbara Ray and Linda Butek, it was clear that they would like to learn more about Elizabeth. Linda Butek, President, also expressed interest in finding where Elizabeth is buried and having her headstone placed with her again. Sounds like we have some further research to do…
The following article, written by Holly Meier in the May 30th, 1975 Chippewa Herald, gives more information about Elizabeth Moss and the history of Chippewa Falls.
Who was Elizabeth Moss?
It was raining steadily yesterday morning, and Leon Kressin, hunched under his hard hat, was tooling his digger through the soft, sandy loam at the corner of River and Pine Streets in Chippewa Falls, leveling off a slope which will eventually be one of the approaches to the new Main Street bridge.
Kressin’s bucket dug easily through the brown sand, until suddenly it scraped against a hard stone.
Kressin carefully uncovered the stone, and after reading the inscription carved deeply into one of its flat sides, called Jim Pevan at the City Engineer’s office.
The stone was a grave marker, and although cracked and broken squarely through its middle, was remarkably intact for its age.
Scraping the dirt off the slab, Kressin read:
Elizabeth
Wife of
Abraham Moss
Died
July 25, 1867
.AE. 76 ys
Blessed are the dead which
Die in the Lord
This would indicate that Elizabeth Moss was born in 1792, lived part of her life in Chippewa Falls, and died in 1867, 108 years ago.
There is no clue to her identity other than she was the wife of Abraham Moss, and since Chippewa Falls did not exist on her birthdate, she must have been born someplace else, coming to the embryo city sometime after she was over 40 years old.
Agnes “Tutz” Peloquin, Register of Deeds, could offer no help in identifying Elizabeth Moss, since the earliest birth of anybody by that surname in her records was that of William Moss, born in 1881.
The location of the headstone is less of a mystery, since it was uncovered at River and Pin Streets, just a single block below Spring Street, which long ago was called, “The City of the Dead.”
According to Vol. 1 of the History of Chippewa County, “Early in the history of the village of Chippewa Falls, a burial ground was laid out near the residence on Spring Street belonging to George Gilmore, near the junction of Island and Bay Streets.”
“With the subsequent extension of Spring Stree,” the old volume reports, “a new place of burial was established on the hill to the rear of L.C. Stanley’s residence.
“The bodies,” the history book alleges, “from the old place were brought here and reinterred.”
All of this was sometime around 1866, one year before Elizabeth Moss died, but the book is a little unclear about the exact date of the disinterment and relocation of the cemetery.
One passage in the book indicates that the move could have been made anywhere between 1866 and 1873, while another claims it happened, “shortly after the organization of the Chippewa Falls Cemetery Association, which took place on the 30th day of July 1866.”
But it is fairly certain that Elizabeth Moss, whoever she was, was buried in that ancient cemetery, either by her husband, relatives or friends.
Whether her remains were moved to the new cemetery and the gravestone somehow left behind is open to conjecture, but Kressin found no bone or any other evidence of a grave with the slab.
So the question of the identity of Elizabeth Moss remains, and since there is nobody left here old enough to remember her, it will probably never be answered.
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald.
