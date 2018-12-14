The Weekly Herald, Dec. 2, 1871: There has been very fair sleighing this week, and the jingle of bells are “musically plenty.” The weather is cold, clear and crisp, and brings the rosy red to the cheeks. And our wood-pile is plethoric! Hence, we’re happy.
Chippewa Herald-Telegram, Feb. 18, 1894: At the Nine Mile House. One of the most pleasant social events of the week was the sleighride party to the Nine Mile house. They carried eatables with them and at midnight served a supper in the hall where the party danced. They did not return until early breakfast time yesterday morning. Those present were: Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Shattuck, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hanzlik, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Fletcher, Misses May Powers, Addie Brown, Mary Richie, Chrissie Howieson, Naomi Bradford, Christina McIlquaham, Marie, Sara, and Jessie Fowlds, Libbie and Marie Lashway, Carrie Henry and Ida Morey; Messrs H. Sampson, Nate and Jesse Thomas, John Dipple, John McGilvery, Geo. Smith, Frank Watson, Ira Dickinson and Van Monat.
Chippewa Herald-Telegram, Nov. 15, 1897: The delightful sleighing as well as the charming nights have made sleighing parties particularly delightful. Many trips have been made into the country. Mr. and Mrs. Irvine, Mr. and Mrs. Gaynor, Mr. and Mrs. D. Buchanan, Misses Catlin and Miller, Mrs. E. Patten and Mr. William Bowe went to the Nine Mile house Thursday evening where a delightful supper was served.
