This story was originally published in the Chippewa Herald on Dec. 6, 1952
A trio of city inventors have turned out a machine that takes all of the work from the sport — the hole chopping.
Harry Larson, Art Stillson and Wayne Beckwith, a threesome of ice-anglers that has the game down to a science, have been laboring three years to perfect a machine which will put a hole in the ice with a minimum of effort — and and at long last they have succeeded.
Taking the power-head from a chain saw, the trio designed a cutter attachment which really does the job. Weighing only 27 pounds, the hole-digger will move down through a sheet of ice in less time than it takes to tell about it. It leaves a clean, round hole, with no snow garbage left in it.
The only trouble so far is that the trio can’t find a secluded lake anymore — whenever anybody hears the digger start up they hit for where it is operating and for the ready-made holes.
