A SUPER second-round winner: 'You Finish the Story' continues

River Valley Media Group recently called out once again for creative writers to finish a story started in the newspaper. Partnering with us on this initiative are the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library.

After reading through a number of incredible entries, judges selected the work below as the winning story. Congratulations to Andrew D. Christianson of La Crosse.

Keep an eye on the River Valley newspapers for another You Finish the Story prompt in the coming months. Again, readers will be encouraged to finish a story and send it to us.

“One Last Game” by Andrew D. Christianson

He had gotten his second vaccination shot yesterday and his arm still hurt as he slipped on his jacket and picked up his suitcase. He put his face mask on and slipped out his door, shutting it quietly. As he settled behind the wheel of his car, he realized he was nervous, more nervous than he could recall being over the last year.

The pandemic and its isolation had let him put off this much-needed trip and now that he was vaccinated, he no longer had an excuse not to go. He didn’t know what he would say to them when he got there. He hoped the words would come when needed but he wasn’t sure. Maybe his presence would be enough.