A SUPER second-round winner: 'You Finish the Story' continues

River Valley Media Group recently called out once again for creative writers to finish a story started in the newspaper. Partnering with us on this initiative are the La Crosse Public Library and the Winona Public Library.
After reading through a number of incredible entries, judges selected the work below as the winning story. Congratulations to Andrew D. Christianson of La Crosse.
Keep an eye on the River Valley newspapers for another You Finish the Story prompt in the coming months. Again, readers will be encouraged to finish a story and send it to us.
“One Last Game” by Andrew D. Christianson
He had gotten his second vaccination shot yesterday and his arm still hurt as he slipped on his jacket and picked up his suitcase. He put his face mask on and slipped out his door, shutting it quietly. As he settled behind the wheel of his car, he realized he was nervous, more nervous than he could recall being over the last year.
The pandemic and its isolation had let him put off this much-needed trip and now that he was vaccinated, he no longer had an excuse not to go. He didn’t know what he would say to them when he got there. He hoped the words would come when needed but he wasn’t sure. Maybe his presence would be enough.
A couple of hours later, his car crested the hill and the river valley opened up before him. It didn’t matter how many times he had seen it over the years, the sight always put a catch in his throat. The bright sun reflected off of the Mississippi and everywhere he could see was glittering green and churning blue.
He pulled into the driveway of the house and turned off the car. His hands were shaking. Maybe he should leave, go back home and make some excuses. Through the windshield, he could see a thin hand pull the curtains back a few inches. Too late. His heart started beating faster. He got out and walked up the short sidewalk to the door.
As he approached, he could see the doorknob twist and the door start to open. The moment was here.
What would he say?
Before he could think of anything the door swung open. Standing — or perhaps wavering would be the better word — in the doorway was a thin and frail-looking man. He had thin, grey hair atop their head, a large wire-framed pair of glasses resting on his large nose, and his hands gripped the top of a sleek and silver walker with tennis balls covering each foot. It was almost every bit the vision of the often depicted caricature of an elderly man. This was only contradicted by the clothes. He wore a black T-shirt with a picture of multiple superheroes ﬂying out of an explosion, and the mask he wore over his mouth had a picture of a giant, red robot on it.
“Two months, you putz!” the old man barked, “Two months!” His eyebrows were scrunched down, as one often does when feeling angry.
“I’m sorry, Phil, but —”
“Nope, no time for blubbering,” the man named Phil said, cutting off said putz’s sentence, “Just get in here, and don’t forget that!”
Phil raised his walker and pointed one of the tennis ball feet at the suitcase that was resting on the stoop. He then looked at the putz and waited in silence. If someone else were to watch the scene it deﬁnitely would have been an awkward moment.
“OK then,” he said, reaching down to grip the handle on the suitcase so he could lift it up. He took a deep breath and followed the now retreating Phil into the house.
The old man led him through a hallway that connected to a small living room. Blue curtains on the window ﬁltered the sunlight as it lit the room in a subdued halo. No other lights were turned on. The low murmur of a television program provided the only sound in the whole house. Apparently, it was one of those British cooking shows everyone had fallen in love with for the last few years. The small television was atop a short, three-shelf bookcase, which itself was in front of a tattered blue recliner. In one of the corners, there was a small circle dining table with three chairs. The walls were lined with bookshelves ﬁlled with various board games, superhero statues, and related paraphernalia.
“You’ve got the vaccine, I’ve got the vaccine,” Phil muttered, walking over to the recliner and picking up a remote control. “Take your mask off if you want.”
He reached up and slowly removed one of the loops of his mask from around his left ear. “Are you sure?” He hesitated while he watched Phil turn the television off.
“Keep it on, take it off, I don’t care,” Phil answered and took his mask off. He nodded his head towards the dining table. “Put the stuff over there.”
He left the mask on and walked over to the table. He set the suitcase down and opened it up and began removing multiple plastic cases that were normally used for ﬁshing tackle. In this case, however, they were ﬁlled with small and plastic ﬁgurines.
“Still couldn’t believe it when I saw your post online,” Phil said, watching as he continued to remove the cases, “Said to myself I never thought I’d see the day Ben Wilson would stop playing ‘Cape Smash.’”
“Well, COVID’s got my job at part-time, and bills are piling up,” Ben said as he removed the last case. He sighed, looking at the ﬁnal set of heroes and villains in the plastic box.
“Bills, huh?” Phil grunted, “So many bills it took you just how long to get here and ﬁnalize the sale?”
“It wasn’t an emergency, just knowing I can’t keep up with the game.” Ben set down the plastic case with the others and turned around to face Phil. He reached up and scratched behind his neck. “I just never thought I’d have to stop playing.”
Phil quickly turned away and reached towards a side table by his recliner. A pen and checkbook rested upon it. He picked up the pen and opened the book.
“Check still OK?” Phil asked, “I don’t like those Veemo or dollar app things.” He began to ﬁll out the check without waiting for an answer.
“Yeah,” Ben answered as he pulled out one of the dining chairs and began to lower himself on it, “That’s ﬁne.”
The two were silent, only hearing the frantic scratching of Phil’s pen on the checkbook’s paper. Ben seemed to be staring rather intently at the bookcase across from him. Phil ﬁnished writing and tore the check out from the book. He looked over at Ben and noted the contemplative look on his face.
“You know,” he said, the words causing Ben to break free from his reverie and look at Phil, “We could do one more game? I haven’t had a chance to place anyone face to face all year.”
Ben smiled. “I’d like that.”
The battleﬁeld had been chosen. The map — laid carefully across Phil’s dining table — bore the visage of a damaged and war-torn city. Lots of cover, lots of hindering terrain.
The teams had been chosen. Ben went with his favorite team, the Chaos Syndicate, which were a group of evil versions of the League of Law. Phil countered with a superhero team known as “The Ten,” a team led by a strategic scientist whose failed experiment gave them all unintended powers.
In the local “gaming scene” these two had battled before many times. They knew each other very well. That very fact went through Ben’s thoughts when he thought about his strategy. His team was made up of ﬁve very powerful pieces. Phil’s was a group of ten with a variety of abilities. The normal plan would be to try and pick off each weak piece and to not allow them to overwhelm your team.
Phil would know that, of course.
It was his last game, so Ben decided to shoot not for the fences, but for the whole ballpark, and the one the next city over. Whatever that meant.
His main piece, Overlord, was the classic high-level character — a ﬂying powerhouse with super-strength, invulnerability and nuclear blasts he could shoot from his hands. He used one character’s ability to teleport allies and placed Overlord in the center of Phil’s team.
“Mr. Magic lifts Overlord ten spaces, and then Overlord uses his straﬁng power to ﬂy in the center and hit an energy blast.” Ben placed the Overlord piece right in the center of the grouped-up heroes.
Phil began laughing. Then coughing. Then he started laughing again.
“That’s either the dumbest move I’ve ever seen or genius. Roll the dice!”
They let the dice decide who would take damage and who would survive. The main piece hit was the leader. He was almost obliterated. One character was lost and some others took minimal damage.
“Seems about right,” Ben said, a lopsided grin forming on his lips.
Ben continued the strategy of “charge in and kill as quickly as possible” the rest of the game. He was able to wipe out half of the opposition by round three but was down to two characters left.
The evil Overlord had his friend from the start, Mr. Magic. They faced a team of ﬁve characters. Unfortunately, they were too much. The dice — the random element — did not go Ben’s way. Good triumphed and the Ten defeated the Chaos Syndicate.
“Good game,” Phil said, a tooth ﬁlled grin showing he meant it. “That was a lot of fun, just going all in. Gutsy.”
“I’d shake your hand, but can’t be too careful.” Ben stood up. He nodded after a moment, and then just turned to leave. Phil was never close to anyone, as far as he knew. They played a game at the store and left. They never interacted with anyone. The man was retired and just liked to spend time with his collections.
Right before Ben made it to the door, Phil yelled loud enough to hear down the hallway.
“Next week!”
“What?” Ben asked, turning around and walking back down the hall to better hear Phil.
“Next week,” Phil repeated, “You could come here. Play a game or two. You shouldn’t have to give up something you like because of this mess. Enough has been lost from it.”
“Really?” Ben asked. He raised an eyebrow as he made eye contact with Phil.
“Sure,” Phil said, shrugging, “You got the shot, I got the shot. Who else we gonna talk to?”
Ben looked away, more surprised than anything. Today was frightening. He was meeting up with the angriest man he’d met in the game shop, and he was surrendering his collection to him. Now, it seemed so different.
“Sure Phil, see you next week,” Ben said. “Best news I’ve heard in a year.”
The End.