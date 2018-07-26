Adam J. McNamara, 42, of 16315 96th Ave., Chippewa Falls, was charged July 5 with methamphetamine possession. An officer and a K-9 officer found drug paraphernalia, suspected marijuana and suspected methamphetamine after McNamara was found parked near the woods in the town of Anson, according to a criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.