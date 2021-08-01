Adames' bat, Anderson's arm lift Brewers past Braves 2-1

The left-hander, who improved to 4-5 overall, didn’t have to pitch out of trouble often. Guillermo Heredia led off the Braves’ half of the third with a double and advanced to third on a groundout but was stranded. Freddie Freeman singled with one out in the fourth before Anderson struck out Austin Riley for the second time and Dansby Swanson grounded out.

Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies singled with one out in the sixth, and Anderson followed by issuing his first free pass when Jorge Soler walked. Freeman, the reigning NL MVP, lined out to end Anderson’s day, and John Curtiss gave up Austin Riley’s RBI single to make it 2-1.

“Brett was great today,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “On a day where it was obviously very warm out there and just pitches with such great pace and he’s telling the other team to hit it and see what happens. It puts them in swing mode and kind of tantalizes them and gets ground balls and doesn’t let the ball kind of get hit in the air. We end up getting a lot of outs and it’s a fast five innings.”

Morton, who was 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA in his previous four starts, was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth. Morton (10-4) allowed two runs and three hits with no walks and six strikeouts.