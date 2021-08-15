Adames scores twice as Brewers take series from Pirates, 2-1

PITTSBURGH — Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday.

Adames scored in the first and third as Milwaukee never trailed. The NL Central-leading Brewers took two of three in the series against the last-place Pirates.

In the first, Adames singled off Dillon Peters (0-1) and stole second base. Eduardo Escobar then grounded up the middle to second baseman Rodolfo Castro, who threw the ball into the visitors’ dugout, allowing Adames to score.

In the third, Adames walked and scored on a hard-hit Yelich fly ball that was misjudged by Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco. Polanco started in, but the ball sailed over his head and short-hopped the wall for a double.

Kevin Newman doubled and scored on Ben Gamel’s infield single in the third for Pittsburgh. Newman had six hits and five doubles in the series against Milwaukee.

Neither team scored in the final six innings as the pitching staffs rebounded after allowing 24 combined runs in Saturday’s doubleheader.

“There’s going to be different types of games,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We pitched well enough today to make it hold up.”