GREEN BAY – Davante Adams spent part of Wednesday afternoon’s light practice warming up with his Green Bay Packers teammates – something he hadn’t done since his turf toe injury sidelined him during the final 10 minutes of the team’s Sept. 26 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Packers No. 1 receiver then spent time trying on a variety of shoes in search of one that might provide both the comfort and protection he needs to get back onto the field for Sunday night’s prime-time showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs after missing the past three games.
Did he succeed in his shoe search?
“I hope so,” head coach Matt LaFleur said with a chuckle.
There was a lot of hope going around 1265 Lombardi Avenue evening after Adams – despite technically being a non-participant in the walkthrough practice – showed encouraging signs by doing what little he did. Having ruled Adams out 48 hours before kickoff in advance of the past three games, LaFleur said Adams could be a game-time decision at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.
“I think it could go right up to game time, to be truthful,” LaFleur said. “I’m not quite sure where we’re at right there with him right now.”
Adams did not speak to reporters during the media access period Wednesday – he’s expected to do so on Thursday – but quarterback Aaron Rodgers did, saying he hopes Adams can return to action but quickly adding that he doesn’t want Adams to play if he’s not ready.
“I want him to come back when he feels healthy,” Rodgers said. “He’s going to push himself and he has an extremely high pain tolerance. Again, I wouldn’t ever rule him out because if you start doing out it might (expletive) him off even more to want to get out there. Maybe you (reporters) should start ruling him out before he rules himself out.
“I’m excited to get him back, but I want him to be healthy first and foremost. And that’s a tough injury to deal with. You’ve seen other top receivers who’ve had similar injuries and it nags them for most of the season. I’d love for him to be as healthy as possible before he comes back.”
Adams said last week that he is trying to be smart about the injury, unlike his approach to a significant 2015 ankle injury, when he missed three games but should have missed more and saw his production suffer because he played through the injury.
But, he said, this injury is different than the ankle injury and he believes he’ll know when he’s good to go.
“If you’re built a certain way, there’s not even a decision to be made,” Adams said last week when asked about playing through injury. “(You ask yourself), ‘Can I do it?’ It’s not even a question, really. Anytime I played when I was hurt, I knew I was playing. There was no going-to-the-end-of-the-week type thing. Which obviously is a lot different than the injury I’m dealing with right now. It’s not a matter of toughing it out. It’s, ‘Can you play, or not?’ And you’ll know when you’re good to go.”
The Packers offense has been stunningly productive during the three games Adams has missed. Not only have the Packers won all three games – over Dallas, Detroit and Oakland – but they’ve averaged 33 points per game and 421 yards per game in those three victories. Rodgers, meanwhile, has completed 71 of 104 passes (68.3 percent) for 950 yards, with seven touchdowns, one interception, four sacks, a 9.13 yards-per-attempt average and a 115.5 passer rating – including a perfect 158.3 passer rating in his five-touchdown pass performance against the Raiders last Sunday.
And while Rodgers did acknowledge Wednesday evening that Adams’ absence has given other receivers a chance to develop in his stead, the quarterback left no doubt that the offense is vastly different when Adams in part of it.
“I think they’re very talented guys and I think they can make plays and they had a chance to prove it – (but) 17’s a different animal,” Rodgers said. “He’s a different type of player. He’s such a dynamic athlete, great route runner and then he holds himself to this standard of really not coming off the field – ever. And you wouldn’t want him to, because he’s just so dynamic with every route he runs.
“Not having him out there is just giving guys like Allen (Lazard) and Jake (Kumerow) opportunities, and I’m very proud of both those guys. They’ve been locked in and making big plays for both of us.”