HEAT INCLUDED!Huge 1BR available in premier south side apartment community.
Details for HEAT INCLUDED!Huge 1BR available in premier south side apartment community.
HEAT INCLUDED!Huge 1BR available in premier south side apartment community. Attached garage, private entrance and deck, full sized W/D in unit, dishwasher, soft water, small pets considered. Call today for a tour!Courtyard and East Point Apartments800-944-4866 ext 1122Equal Housing Opportunity
-
- Bedrooms
- 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.