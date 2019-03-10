HEAT INCLUDED!Large 1BR and 2BR in secured building near Gundersen, Viterbo, Mayo and downtown. Each modern unit has a fully equipped kitchen, huge closets, private balcony, large bathrooms, covered parking available, additional off-street parking and laundry onsite. Small pets considered. These will not be available for long!Call today for a tour! Adams on 7th608-785-1117Equal Housing Opportunity