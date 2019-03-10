HEAT INCLUDED!Large 1BR and 2BR in secured building near Gundersen
Details for HEAT INCLUDED!Large 1BR and 2BR in secured building near Gundersen
HEAT INCLUDED!Large 1BR and 2BR in secured building near Gundersen, Viterbo, Mayo and downtown. Each modern unit has a fully equipped kitchen, huge closets, private balcony, large bathrooms, covered parking available, additional off-street parking and laundry onsite. Small pets considered. These will not be available for long!Call today for a tour! Adams on 7th608-785-1117Equal Housing Opportunity
-
- Bedrooms
- 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.