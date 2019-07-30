GREEN BAY – David Bakhtiari hasn’t seen his new head coach really mad yet. But after the Green Bay Packers No. 1 offense’s performance during Tuesday’s practice, the veteran left tackle and his cohorts on that side of the ball got to see what a ticked off Matt LaFleur looks like.
“For him, I don’t know where his edge is, or what his blown gasket even looks like,” Bakhtiari said after a 1 hour, 51 minute practice that saw the defense depart Ray Nitschke Field hooting and hollering to celebrate their superior showing against the offense.
“Obviously our energy and our effort needs to be up. That’s a given. But cleaning up the mistakes, that’s the biggest thing. If you keep making the same mistakes, that’s a problem.”
LaFleur has harped on what he’s seen as a lack of proper urgency since the first practice of camp last week. That he was irritated by the offense’s performance as well as the players’ hustle from drill to drill was certainly evident after practice.
“Do I feel salty today? No,” LaFleur said. “(But) there has to be a standard, and our guys have to decide who they want to be. And it starts here. It starts right here with me and our coaching staff. We have to coach better.
“There were a lot of great things out there today as well. I just don’t like the sloppiness in terms of, you can always control your effort. Some of the other stuff is out of your control, but you can control your effort, you can control pre-snap penalties, the communication, leaving a guy uncovered, the quarterback-center exchange. It just needs to be better.”
In the final competitive drill of practice, the first-, second- and third-string offenses squared off with their counterparts on defense in a battle for a first down.
The offense got three downs to do so, but the Aaron Rodgers-led No. 1 offense was off the field after just one play, as cornerback Jaire Alexander stripped wide receiver Davante Adams for a fumble after he caught a Rodgers pass.
“Got to take care of the football,” LaFleur said. “That’s what happens in a game, you fumble, you’re off. So, that’s the way it went.”
No. 2 quarterback DeShone Kizer completed a pair of passes to Jake Kumerow and J’Mon Moore and appeared to gain a first down, while the next group, led by No. 3 quarterback Tim Boyle, went three-and-out against the third-string defense to end practice.
“Some days the defense wins, some days the offense wins. Overall, we have to operate with more urgency, just in and out of the huddle,” LaFleur continued.
“I don’t want to have to condition these guys after practice (with extra running). I’d rather that practice time be spent for meaningful reps. The conditioning should be in practice, hustling from drill to drill, in and out of the huddle and just practicing with a purpose. There’s a lot of room for improvement there.”
Rodgers isn’t slated to talk with reporters until later in the week, but earlier in camp he acknowledged that the defense is ahead of the offense – as one would expect, since defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is in Year 2 of his system while LaFleur is installing a new offense after 13 years of ex-coach Mike McCarthy’s scheme.
While that’s not an excuse for other issues that have cropped up in the first five practices, Rodgers said the defense’s success is encouraging – especially if Pettine’s group is forcing turnovers, like the interception Rodgers threw to Blake Martinez at the end of the first practice or the fumble Alexander caused Tuesday.
“Taking the ball away is really important. Our best defenses over the years were in the 30s — low 30s, mid 30s, high 30s — as far as takeaways. That’s going to be important for us, especially early as we’re finding our rhythm on offense in a new system,” Rodgers said. “But it looks a lot different. I think they are playing faster. They’re in their second year with Coach Pettine. It’s just a different feel on that side of the ball. I feel like there’s a little more juice.”
Now, LaFleur would like to see more of that juice for the offense. While he has reminded observers several times over the past week that he oversees the whole team – “The last time I checked I was the head coach, so I need the defense to be solid as well,” he said Tuesday – he also knows that getting the offense up to speed quickly is going to be vital to his success as the head coach.
LaFleur has been part of that for three straight summers now, having helped Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay install his offense in 2017 and having installed his version of the offense in Tennessee under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel last year.
“Let’s hope not after this,” LaFleur deadpanned.
Asked if the offense’s struggles were typical based on what he saw from the Rams and Titans offenses the past two years, LaFleur replied. “Year 1 is usually the most difficult because there’s so much information you’re giving these guys and it tends to slow down the play. So I think the balancing act from a coaching perspective is, you want to push them, but you don’t want to have an information overload where it’s paralysis by analysis out there.
“You want your guys playing fast, playing physical. Sometimes you get to the stage in the game of camp, especially after a day off, that’s (not) what you see out there.”
Bakhtiari said it’s not uncommon for the practice immediately following the first day off to be sloppy, but that Tuesday’s practice must be sharper, since there’s no excuse for following up one bad practice with another and letting the defense celebrate at their expense again.
“I don’t like seeing someone else dancing when they’re happy on the opposite side when you’re going against them. For me, I take pride in myself, in my own play and as an offense,” Bakhtiari said. “you never want to make the same mistake twice. You want to show you’re really listening and paying attention when you mess up. So we’ll look at it, we’ll correct the issues, and when we go out there tomorrow, it should iron itself out a little more and take another step in the right direction.”
