After ‘the throw that turned everything for me,’ Aaron Rodgers sets sights on Super Bowl, third NFL MVP

“Definitely remember that route, that play,” LaFleur said. “It was a great moment for us all because that’s something that’s been installed from Day 1, from our first install when we got here. And it’s always great to see just progress being made. It goes both ways. It takes everybody, right? That was a great route by MVS. It was awesome that Aaron hit his back foot, took one hitch, and let it go. That’s not always easy to do when you’re running read routes.

“I absolutely remember that play, and there’s been so many more throughout the course of training camp and then on into the season where he’s just throwing it with great anticipation. That definitely makes your offense very tough to stop. Hopefully we can continue that and continue to progress and get better and better.”

Added offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett: “That was one of the routes that we had kind of been pushing for a while. We pushed it last year some, didn’t really make a big showing. And when it did happen, I do remember just being like, ‘Oh my gosh. He just hit it.’ And how beautiful it was from the standpoint of his footwork, his action, and how wide open it was and how MVS got it. It was one of those ‘A-ha!’ moments.”