Alabama vs. Ohio State another reminder of college football's competitive imbalance

Some may say that this is not a problem, that we should appreciate the greatness of these programs and accept them as lords over the sport until dormant powers such as USC, Texas, Florida and Florida State can usurp the throne.

But for those who are tiring of seeing the same colors and hearing the same fight songs in these title bouts — and surely some among the CFP management committee and NCAA football oversight committee fit this description — it is time to start considering some big changes that could help to even the playing field.

Thus far, too much focus is being put on expanding the playoff to eight teams. More access on its own will not lead to more variability in championship teams. Going from two to four has shown that, albeit with a small sample size. While No. 4 Notre Dame playing No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 3 Ohio State playing No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 2 Clemson playing No. 7 Florida could have led to entertaining first-round games, it's highly unlikely A&M, Oklahoma or Florida would crack the title game.

A change that would definitely shift power to the peasants is lowering the scholarship limit from 85 to 75. Even lowering it to 80 could have an impact over the course of four or five recruiting classes.