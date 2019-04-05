First Team
Charlie Bleskachek
McDonell
Senior — Forward
Height: 6-4
Jersey Number: 33
Coach: Adam Schilling
Statistics: Averaged 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 blocked shots, 1 assist and 1 steal per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.
Coach Schilling says: "Charlie was steady for us and shot the ball well and provided rebounding for us."
Cory Hoglund
McDonell
Senior — Guard
Height: 6-3
Jersey Number: 2
Coach: Adam Schilling
Statistics: Averaged 17 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2 steals per game.
Honors: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-State first team, All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.
Coach Schilling says: "Cory does everything for us. A complete player and best two-way player in the area."
Kaden Kinney
Lake Holcombe
Junior — Guard
Height: 5-9
Jersey Number: 21
Coach: Joy Webster
Statistics: Averaged 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 4 steals per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference first team.
Coach Webster says: "Kaden always leaves 110 percent on the floor and is a team leader. I am excited to have him coming back for another year of basketball."
Peyton Rogers-Schmidt
Chi-Hi
Junior — Forward
Height: 6-6
Jersey Number: 15
Coach: Jason Proue
Statistics: Averaged 13.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference second team.
Coach Proue says: "Peyton is a freak. Aside from his highlight dunks, Peyton impacted games in so many ways from his scoring ability, passing ability, soaring rebounds and his ability to defend the other team's best player every game. Peyton is truly one of the most special players I have seen."
Tyler Robarge
Chi-Hi
Senior — Forward
Height: 6-8
Jersey Number: 23
Coach: Jason Proue
Statistics: Averaged 16.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference first team.
Coach Proue says: "Tyler is a dominant post player who draws the attention of every player on the opposing team every time he posts up. Scoring 16.5 points per game and shooting 65 percent from the field while being double, triple and quadruple teamed just shows how great of a season Tyler had."
Bradley Sarauer
Bloomer
Senior — Forward
Height: 6-4
Jersey Number: 12
Coach: Greg Van Grunsven
Statistics: Averaged 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference first team.
Coach Van Grunsven says: "Brad had a terrific season for our team this season. His post game was difficult for opponents to stop and had some of the best performances in our biggest games. He is a terrific student and a tireless worker on and off the floor."
Second Team
Johnny Bleskacek
Bloomer
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-11
Jersey Number: 3
Coach: Greg Van Grunsven
Statistics: Averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference second team.
Coach Van Grunsven says: "Johnny really stretched opposing defenses in his ability to knock down perimeter jump shots. He could get on a roll from the 3-point line and stretch a lead out for us. He is a terrific teammate and very unselfish."
Brock Flater
Lake Holcombe
Sophomore — Guard
Height: 5-9
Jersey Number: 3
Coach: Joy Webster
Statistics: Averaged 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Honors: All-East Lakeland Conference second team.
Coach Webster says: Brock is a great asset to this team. He provides an offensive threat that keeps other teams on their toes. It's hard for teams to pack it in on us as Brock can go on fire and hit multiple threes on any given night."
Eion Kressin
McDonell
Junior — Center
Height: 6-5
Jersey Number: 25
Coach: Adam Schilling
Statistics: Averaged 9.5 point, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference honorable mention.
Coach Schilling says: "Eion improved a lot this season and will be a huge part of our team next year."
Mason Poehls
Cadott
Junior — Guard
Height: 6-1
Jersey Number: 24
Coach: Brandon Mittermeyer
Statistics: Averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.
Coach Mittermeyer says: "Mason is an excellent shooter and is improving at finishing at the rim. He has also become an excellent perimeter defender."
Caleb Ruf
Bloomer
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-11
Jersey Number: 2
Coach: Greg Van Grunsven
Statistics: Averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Honors: All-Heart O'North Conference second team.
Coach Van Grunsven says: "Caleb was our playmaker. He created a tremendous amount of opportunities for his teammates by penetrating and seeing the floor so well. He was one of our most complete players as he defended very well and was voted our team leader by his teammates."
LJ Schmelzer
Stanley-Boyd
Senior — Guard
Height: 5-10
Jersey Number: 5
Coach: Tom Hause
Statistics: Averaged 15.9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.
Coach Hause says: "LJ really became a complete player this year. His defense and rebounding led to more production on the offensive end. He put in the extra time in the gym to make himself a scoring threat from anywhere."