 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amberly

Amberly

Beautiful, sweet Amberly was born at the end of July 2021. At 17 lbs now, this Australian Shepherd/Border Collie/Schnauzer will... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News