Among Wisconsin students, mixed feelings over police in schools

“I’ll just teach them a little boxing fundamentals and help them get their aggression out through boxing. You know, let them swing at the cop on campus,” Chung said, laughing.

Both Johnson and Chung said on the street, police can’t get to the root of why people are acting a certain way. In school, it’s part of the job.

“You have to know how to work with administrators, how to deal with parents, how to work with students, how to deal with students in crisis,” Chung said.

That’s evident at lunch, when Chung walks around the cafeteria in full police uniform, chatting with students and staff. He stops to catch up with a table full of freshmen he usually spends part of lunch with.

“One student was at a table by himself, eating, and they were all kind of scattered,” Chung said. “So I started talking to one, then I pulled a few of the other students, and we started sitting at this table.”

Now the kids are friends, and Chung knows them all by name and interests — the wrestler, the violinist, the gamer.

Officers who are interested in Chung’s job have to apply, and they must spend two years in the position, with an option to extend for a third year. Chung started his rotation at the beginning of the school year.