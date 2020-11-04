An NFC Championship rematch? Amid injuries, COVID-19 issues, Packers and 49ers are different teams than in January

Add in the truncated week, with the 49ers coming off a road loss at Seattle and the Packers having been run over by the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, and these are hardly the ideal circumstances for a rematch — assuming the game remains on, which as of Wednesday afternoon the NFL said was still the case.

And yet, both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur — longtime friends who spent much of their careers together working their way up the NFL ranks and whose offensive schemes bear striking resemblances — insist they spent the short week embracing the challenges facing their teams.

“I mean, by no means do you ever want this. You want all your guys, and you want to be going as good as you can. But you have to embrace everything,” Shanahan said during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters. “You’ve got to embrace the quick turnaround with ‘Thursday Night Football.’ You’ve got to embrace injuries. You’ve got to embrace everything. The game’s too hard that if you go in thinking any other way, I mean, then you give yourself no chance.”

And LaFleur, whose team also lost, 37-8, in the teams’ regular-season matchup a year ago?