An NFC Championship rematch? Amid injuries, COVID-19 issues, Packers and 49ers are different teams than in January

GREEN BAY — If the marketing teams at FOX Sports, Amazon and the NFL Network are selling their “Thursday Night Football” showdown between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers as anything remotely resembling a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game, well, then there’s still some loose-with-the-facts advertising going on despite political ads mercifully being off the air now that the election has passed.
Instead, it’s a matchup between two teams trying to hold things together amid a bevy of injuries, COVID-19 outbreaks and shortcomings that might leave both of them well short of a Super Bowl berth come February.
With virtually every one of their stars on injured reserve, the 49ers (4-4) are a shell of the team that beat the Packers soundly on Jan. 19 — by a 37-20 score that wasn’t that close — and might not even make the playoffs in an ultra-competitive NFC West.
In fact, only three of the 49ers offensive starters from that NFC title game — fullback Kyle Juszczyk, left guard Laken Tomlinson and right tackle Mike McGlinchey — are set to start. And in the wake of wide receiver Kendrick Bourne’s reported positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday morning, every player who touched the ball for the 49ers in the NFC title game is injured, on the COVID-19 list or playing elsewhere.
And the Packers (5-2), despite holding the NFC North lead, have now added infection to injury, with rookie No. 3 running back AJ Dillon having tested positive for the novel coronavirus and No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams, who’d held down the backfield fort the past two weeks with starter Aaron Jones sidelined with a calf injury, also out for this game because he was deemed a high-risk close contact of Dillon’s.
Add in the truncated week, with the 49ers coming off a road loss at Seattle and the Packers having been run over by the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field, and these are hardly the ideal circumstances for a rematch — assuming the game remains on, which as of Wednesday afternoon the NFL said was still the case.
And yet, both 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers coach Matt LaFleur — longtime friends who spent much of their careers together working their way up the NFL ranks and whose offensive schemes bear striking resemblances — insist they spent the short week embracing the challenges facing their teams.
“I mean, by no means do you ever want this. You want all your guys, and you want to be going as good as you can. But you have to embrace everything,” Shanahan said during a conference call with Wisconsin reporters. “You’ve got to embrace the quick turnaround with ‘Thursday Night Football.’ You’ve got to embrace injuries. You’ve got to embrace everything. The game’s too hard that if you go in thinking any other way, I mean, then you give yourself no chance.”
And LaFleur, whose team also lost, 37-8, in the teams’ regular-season matchup a year ago?
“You always want to come out on top of everybody, but certainly they handled us pretty easily both times we played them last year,” he said. “Every year is a new year, and they’ve had their fair share of adversity, as well. They’ve lost a lot of key players. … (But) you can throw all that stuff out the window come Thursday.”
The 49ers’ challenge will be to win with their backup quarterback Nick Mullens throwing to a cast of little-known characters while the defense looks to shut down Aaron Rodgers & Co. without some of its brightest stars.
San Francisco’s injury list truly reads like a Who’s Who of its roster: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo; tight end George Kittle; defensive end Nick Bosa; defensive end Dee Ford; cornerback Richard Sherman; defensive end Solomon Thomas; running back Raheem Mostert; wide receiver Deebo Samuel; running back Tevin Coleman; running back Jeff Wilson Jr.; wide receiver Jalen Hurd; and tight end Jordan Reed. Garoppolo and Kittle were injured on Sunday against the Seahawks and were placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.
The Packers certainly should be thankful that they don’t have to face Mostert, who gashed them for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC title game, when the 49ers rolled up 285 total rushing yards while building a 27-0 lead. In fact, the 49ers will be without their top three backs, meaning they’ll play JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon against a Packers run defense that surrendered 163 yards to Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook on Sunday.
At running back, LaFleur and his team will almost certainly have to do that with practice-squadder Dexter Williams and returner/receiver/running back Tyler Ervin if Jones can’t convince the medical staff before the game that he is good to go and instead misses his third straight game.
“I think as a competitor, you’re always excited about the challenges,” Rodgers said. “You’d love having your guys in there at full strength, for sure. But there is that fun challenge of going in there without some of those guys and trying to find a way to win. I think that’s the beauty in this league — it’s ever-changing, and there’s different challenges to be attacked every single week.”
