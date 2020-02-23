An old-school offseason

“But I think when you look at free agency overall, with salary-cap casualties and different kinds of things, I think we’ll be able to add some players to our roster that can help us. But we’re certainly not in the position we were in last year with the resources. We’re going to have to do some different things this year.”

The Packers’ combine contingent — which will include both Gutekunst’s scouting staff and head coach Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff, despite other NFL teams cutting back on some of their travel after the league altered the event’s schedule to make workouts a prime-time, made-for-TV affair — was set to depart for Indianapolis on Sunday. Once there, the 300-plus prospects’ medical exams, interview sessions and workouts will help the Packers and the league’s other 31 teams focus in on which players might fit their needs and their programs.

“It’s really important,” Gutekunst said. “The No. 1 thing is the medical. It always has been. And the No. 2, I think for me, is just the access to the players – sitting down with them, looking them in the eye, kind of seeing if they’re a fit for us. It’s nice to be able to see all the guys and compare apples to apples when they do work out. But the medical has always been the most important thing.”