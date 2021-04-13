Analysis: Injuries wreaking more havoc than virus protocols

“When you get a player like Joel back and you throw him into your offense, it’s actually going to create some short time rhythm problems,” Rivers said. “We have to try to win games still and get his rhythm back at the same time.”

In Los Angeles, the Lakers hope that process will be a short one.

Prior to Davis’ injury on Feb. 14, the Lakers were 21-7 in in second place in the West, trailing the conference-leading Jazz (22-5) by only 1½ games. Los Angeles has gone 12-13 without Davis and 5-6 without James, dropping it to 33-20 and seven games back of first-place Utah.

It won’t keep the Lakers from qualifying from the playoffs, but could make for a more difficult route to get back to the NBA Finals.

“The biggest challenge I think has just been the adaptability that has been necessary with our group,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We knew it was going to be necessary and knew it was going to be that kind of season with the COVID protocols. Adapt on the fly, all season long and then it’s been added with the onslaught of injuries that we’ve had to key guys.”

Who gets healthy the fastest and who adjusts the quickest will likely determine who walks away with the championship trophy in July.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0