KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dean Oliver was impressed by what he saw on video while preparing a scouting report on Tennessee for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Badgers assistant coach also was struck by what he heard.
“I’m watching their games and, I tell you what, their crowd is into it,” Oliver said. “It’s going to be a tough challenge to beat them on their floor.”
To be fair, it’s been a challenge for the Badgers (6-5) to beat anybody away from the Kohl Center this season. UW, 0-5 away from home, likely will be greeted by the rowdiest atmosphere it’s seen to date when it faces Tennessee (8-3) Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Badgers melted in the heat at PNC Arena, dropping a 69-54 decision to North Carolina State last month. They dropped their only other true road game earlier this month, a 72-65 setback at Rutgers that had more to do with not being able to match the home team’s toughness and physicality than being intimidated by the fans at Rutgers Athletic Center.
UW also has three neutral-site defeats — to Saint Mary’s, Richmond and New Mexico — in venues where its cheering section far outnumbered the opposing fan base.
Greg Gard’s team has one more chance to get a resume-building road win before the calendar flips to 2020. That opportunity comes at a place that can hold 21,678 fans, making it the fourth-largest home venue at the NCAA Division I level.
The Volunteers had won 31 consecutive games at Thompson-Boling Arena — a streak that began during the 2017-18 season — until a 51-47 loss to Memphis on Dec. 14.
“We’re going into a really, really good atmosphere at Tennessee,” UW junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice said. “I think the guys are exited, and I think the coaches will have us well prepared.”
The Badgers’ home-road splits are startling, and even they have a hard time explaining how they can play so well at the Kohl Center and so poorly away from it.
In six home games, UW has shot 48.2 percent overall, 40.1 percent from 3-point range and 85.3 percent from the free throw line with an average of 9.7 turnovers.
In five games away from home, UW has shot 39.0 percent overall, 22.9 percent from 3-point range and 67.9 percent from the line with an average of 13.2 turnovers.
“It’s a mind-set you’ve got to have to win on the road,” Oliver said. “We’ve been a good road team in the past, so it’s not something with this team. It’s something we can get over, and we will.”
There are a couple of factors working in the Badgers’ favor, or at least they hope.
One is Trice, who is coming off a career-high 31 points in a win over UW-Milwaukee last week. It was a long-awaited breakout performance for Trice, who came into the game averaging 7.7 points and shooting 27.7 percent from beyond the arc.
“He’s a good shooter. All great shooters, it’s only a matter of time before they start falling,” Oliver said. “It’s about taking the right shots. We just preach taking the right shots. And for him, especially, we’ve been trying to get him to be more aggressive, trying to get him to attack the paint more and attack in transition. He took that message and really ran with it in that game in particular.
“I see him continuing to do more of that, just being aggressive and trying to make plays and knowing that’s his job every game is to try and create some things.”
This also will be the Badgers’ first game away from home since junior forward Micah Potter joined the lineup. Potter was forced to sit out the first 10 games after five waivers filed on his behalf by UW were denied by an NCAA committee that rules on eligibility cases for transfers.
Potter, in his UW debut, produced 12 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes against UW-Milwaukee.
“It’s great to have Micah back, as another big body that can bang in the post,” Trice said. “It’s not all on Nate (Reuvers) and Aleem (Ford). Now that we have him back, it’s going to be good to have another big body down there.
“He brings the type of energy and toughness to this team that we’ve been lacking a little bit. I think it’ll be different this time around than we have in the past.”
Tennessee also will have a different look after losing Lamont Turner. The senior point guard announced last week that his career was over due to a lingering shoulder injury.
Turner is second on the team in scoring at 12.3 points per game and leads the Vols with 7.1 assists per game. His departure is a huge blow for a team that had to replace three NBA draft picks.
The Vols are down to eight scholarship players, though Oliver raved about Tennessee’s athleticism and length.
Can UW, so good at home this season, finally produce a complete effort on the road?
“You’ve just got to remember it’s basketball,” UW junior guard Trevor Anderson said. “Nothing changes, just the scenery.”
