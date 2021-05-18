Anthony Edwards exits loud, promises playoff push next season

He felt like he was the team’s best player at time. “That just tells me if I work extremely hard, then there ain’t too much people can do.”

His personal goal: “I’m trying to be an All Star,” he said. “It’s something I’m going to work for.”

One more story: Edwards, 19, talked about his close relationship with 30-year-old Ricky Rubio. In training camp Edwards took a last-second shot and missed. Those shots are for Russell and Towns. But as Edwards games progressed, Rubio became a believer. “He was like, ‘Yo, now you can take those shots.’”

After Sunday’s game ended, Rubio pulled Edwards aside and told him how proud he was of him. “He was like, ‘Look how far you’ve come.’”

Acknowledging KG

The Wolves had a video package Sunday congratulating Kevin Garnett on his Hall of Fame induction. On Monday, President Gersson Rosas was asked if the franchise had any plans to acknowledge more publicly Garnett’s legacy with the team.

Garnett has stayed away from such things, like a jersey retirement, with the Wolves because of his frayed relationship with owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. Rosas indicated perhaps there was some movement on that front headed into next season.