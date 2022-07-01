Tags
Johnson's comment came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection reveals a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which appears to involve the attorney Johnson referred to on Friday.
The Chippewa Falls School Board will not ban a book from its curriculum, but will require parental permission before students may be assigned it following a complaint from a parent on the book's content matter.
The Tilden Tigers, Osseo Merchants and Eau Claire Bears each had seven players selected for this Friday’s Chippewa River Baseball League All-S…
Brian Jacobson grew up on the baseball diamonds of Lafayette and Friday will be enshrined as a part of a five-player Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
CHIPPEWA FALLS – Hope Perry remembers visiting her grandpa Oral Perry at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls as he led the imaging team.
A 14-year-old boy accused of killing and raping a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa County woods will find out in September whether he will stand trial.
Stanley-Boyd's Lily Hoel followed in the footsteps of her mother Shannon to carve out a strong girls basketball career with the Orioles. Hoel will play in next week's Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-Star Game.
The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Center provides services and programs for Wisconsin residents living in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties. But…
When Steve Gibbs first joined the Chippewa Falls Senior High School Athletic Booster Club, he said the school budgets were pretty thin.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — “Life’s a beach, and I’m just playing in the sand.” Marina Kay Mattison, 27, earned her angel wings on June 21, 2022, at home…
