Apply for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council by March 31

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds students who will be seniors during the 2021-2022 school year to apply now for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Applications will be accepted by email through March 31, 2021.

The four goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to:

• Highlight the agricultural-related career opportunities available including those in government.

• Share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers.

• Provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agricultural policy development.

• Increase networking opportunities for participants across the agricultural industry.

To apply, students need to submit a completed application, one-minute video, and a letter of recommendation. Fifteen Wisconsin high school seniors will serve on the 2021-2022 Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, with a goal to include at least one member from each of the nine council districts. The remaining seats will be filled with at-large members.