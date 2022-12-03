Tags
Nebraska-Wisconsin isn’t a rivalry. Heck, it’s not much of a series. But it might finally get interesting. Matt Rhule vs. Luke Fickell. Let the games begin, writes Tom Shatel.
Calling it a "home-run hire", the former Badgers AD confirmed Sunday that Luke Fickell will lead UW's football program.
The Badgers are losing an offensive line coach who has helped put 14 players in the NFL across two positions.
EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County law enforcement officials announced the results of an investigation into the death of Eau Claire County Sheriff…
Job postings for Badgers football assistant coaching positions went up Monday morning. Here's what we know.
SSM Health Dean was a planning an orthopedics ambulatory surgery center, which the new group says it will now build, along with an orthopedics hospital.
Badgers coach Luke Fickell talked with interim coach Jim Leonhard on Sunday and the two plan to meet again Wednesday. The new coach has been in Leonhard's shoes before.
The Thorp girls basketball team retired the No. 10 jersey of late former standout Amanda Geissler in a victory on Monday as the Cardinals beat Colby 66-55 in Thorp.
Coaches making a successful jump from the AAC to Power Five programs are more exception than the rule. Just ask Scott Frost.
After a 6-6 regular season, the worst full season for the Badgers since 2001, there are three bowl games they appear most likely to play in.
