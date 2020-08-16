Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s seventh-inning single off Jason Adam (0-1). Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer.

Eric Yardley (1-0), the first of four Milwaukee relievers, pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Josh Hader got three outs for his fifth save.

Hader, David Phelps and Devin Williams combined to strike out six over the final three innings. The Cubs struck out 53 times during the four-game set.

Steven Souza Jr. and Jason Kipnis each drove in two runs for Chicago.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester permitted five runs and nine hits in six innings. The veteran left-hander allowed just two runs in his first three starts of the year.

Brewers starter Josh Lindblom also struggled, allowing five runs in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

The Cubs jumped on top 3-0 in the first. Kyle Schwarber singled in Anthony Rizzo and scored on Souza’s two-run double.