Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Northwood, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Auburn at Northwood, 5:45 p.m.; River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Chi-Hi/Menomonie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
NAHL
Chippewa at Kenai River (Alaska), 10:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bloomer/Colfax at Barron, 7 p.m.
Saturday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Thorp at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Chi-Hi at Holmen invitational, 2 p.m.
NAHL
Chippewa at Kenai River (Alaska), 10:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Bloomer/Colfax and Cornell/Gilman at Ladysmith invitational, 9 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee at Chi-Hi invitational, 9:30 a.m.
