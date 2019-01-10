Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chi-Hi at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; Bloomer at Hayward, 7:15 p.m.; New Auburn at Northwood, 7:15 p.m.; Bruce at Gilman, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Auburn at Northwood, 5:45 p.m.; River Falls at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Gilman at Neillsville, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Cadott at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Chi-Hi/Menomonie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

NAHL

Chippewa at Kenai River (Alaska), 10:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bloomer/Colfax at Barron, 7 p.m.

Saturday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thorp at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Chi-Hi at Holmen invitational, 2 p.m.

NAHL

Chippewa at Kenai River (Alaska), 10:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Bloomer/Colfax and Cornell/Gilman at Ladysmith invitational, 9 a.m.; Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee at Chi-Hi invitational, 9:30 a.m.

