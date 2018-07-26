Friday
CVGA
Seniors at Colfax, all day
YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
Hallie Youth Days, 6 p.m.
Saturday
CRBL
Eau Claire Bears at Cadott (DH), 12:30 p.m.; Augusta at Bloomer (DH), 12:30 p.m.; Tilden at Eau Claire Rivermen (DH), 12:30 p.m.
YOUTH BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL
Hallie Youth Days, 8 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.