Friday
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Auburn at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Auburn at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; Cornell at Bruce, 5:45 p.m.; Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Northwestern at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL
Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.
