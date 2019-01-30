Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Auburn at Winter, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Cornell at Bruce, 7:15 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild at McDonell, 7:30 p.m.; Thorp at Cadott, 7:30 p.m.; Altoona at Stanley-Boyd, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Chi-Hi at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Auburn at Winter, 5:45 p.m.; Cornell at Bruce, 5:45 p.m.; Rice Lake at Chi-Hi, 7:15 p.m.; Northwestern at Bloomer, 7:15 p.m.; Birchwood at Lake Holcombe, 7:15 p.m.; Thorp at Fall Creek, 7:30 p.m.

NAHL

Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa, 7:10 p.m.

