Wednesday
GIRLS GOLF
Chi-Hi at Superior (Namadji), 9 a.m.
Thursday
BOYS SOCCER
Spooner at Regis/McDonell, 2 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
McDonell, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn and Cadott at Boyceville invite, 11 a.m.; Bloomer at UW-River Falls invite, 4 p.m.; Thorp at Prentice invite, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Stanley-Boyd at Chi-Hi invite (Lake Wissota), 9 a.m.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Chi-Hi at Hudson, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Holcombe at Boyceville quad, 4:30 p.m.; Gilman at Thorp, 5 p.m.
