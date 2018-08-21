Wednesday

GIRLS GOLF

Chi-Hi at Superior (Namadji), 9 a.m.

Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Spooner at Regis/McDonell, 2 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

McDonell, Lake Holcombe/Cornell, New Auburn and Cadott at Boyceville invite, 11 a.m.; Bloomer at UW-River Falls invite, 4 p.m.; Thorp at Prentice invite, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Stanley-Boyd at Chi-Hi invite (Lake Wissota), 9 a.m.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Chi-Hi at D.C. Everest, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Chi-Hi at Hudson, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Holcombe at Boyceville quad, 4:30 p.m.; Gilman at Thorp, 5 p.m.

