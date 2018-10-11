Saturday, Oct. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Chi-Hi at New Richmond, 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Chi-Hi hosts Big Rivers Conference meet (Lake Wissota GC), 10 a.m.; Cadott, Gilman, McDonell, Stanley-Boyd and Thorp at Cloverbelt Conference meet at Colby, 10 a.m.
NAHL
Chippewa at Fairbanks (Alaska), 10:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Chi-Hi and McDonell at Altoona invitational, 8 a.m.; Cadott at Lakeland tournament, 10 a.m.
