A staple of Chippewa Falls is celebrating an important milestone.
The Cadott wrestling team defended its home turf on Saturday in crowning five individual champions as a part of a tournament title at the program's home invitational. Brayden Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Dawson Webster and Gavin Tegels each won their respective weight class titles.
McDonell junior Canan Huss has made an impact in his first season with the boys basketball team, averaging 16 points per game including a game-winning 3-pointer in Friday's overtime win at Eau Claire Regis.
A Chippewa Falls man accused of attempting to kidnap several young females on July 23 will be confined for another eight years in a state hospital.
Authorities are searching for a snowmobile driver who veered into a highly touted sled dog team in northern Wisconsin and injured two of the dogs, including one that ran the Iditarod last year.
First-year Chippewa Steel goaltender Croix Kochendorfer is finding his footing in net. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound netminder posted his first NAHL shutout last Saturday as the Steel return to action with games this Wednesday and Friday.
Canan Huss' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted the McDonell boys basketball team to a 47-46 overtime win over Eau Claire Regis on Friday evening.
On Monday at 3 p.m. in the township of Wheaton, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries an…
Connor Crane finished with a game-high 23 points and was one of four Bloomer boys basketball players in double figures as the Blackhawks earned a 73-34 Western Cloverbelt win over Cadott on Friday evening.
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans.
