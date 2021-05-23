Aries
Ready to go home Saturday May 22nd! Fill out the adoption form and submit it to get step one of... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Legislature’s GOP-led rules committee plans to vote Wednesday to eliminate the state's rule waiving work search requirements in order to be eligible for unemployment benefits.
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in Chippewa County after he was accused of sexually assaulting two children.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen last seen in Menomonie in the late morning hours on Sunday. Samantha K. Stephenson, 13, is a 5-foot-3, 105-pound female with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweat pants and glasses. If you have any information pertaining to this alert, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 1-800-263-5906.
'I understand that not everyone is happy': Chippewa Falls School District to keep mask mandate for rest of school year
Masks will be up for a while longer in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley.
- Updated
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
- Updated
One of the most-watched collectible hunting programs may just be coming to your backyard.
Prep Softball: Cadott's Barone sister battery has Hornets in hunt near top of Western Cloverbelt Conference
Cadott senior Meadow Barone and junior Makenna Barone are more than just sisters, they are a catcher-pitcher battery for the Hornets softball team that enters the second half of the Western Cloverbelt Conference season in the hunt for a league championship.
CADOTT—Camellia F. (Martin) Kelch age 37, and son Isaiah Patrick Kelch, age 13, passed away unexpectedly on May 10, 2021.
WATCH NOW: Snoop Dogg cancels Rock Fest performance, replaced by Corey Taylor + other lineup changes
A few big changes have been made to an important music festival to keep the event alive amid a worldwide pandemic.