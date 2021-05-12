Arista
Arista is a sensitive and sweet soul who has not had a ton of handling but is coming around. Once... View on PetFinder
Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that a requirement for all Wisconsinites to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is “not going to happen” and that “Frankly, it won’t happen anywhere in the country.”
He made those comments during a virtual interview with Journal Times journalists Monday afternoon, two weeks after he vetoed a bill that would have banned a state-mandated vaccine requirement.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her leadership post.
A mother and son from Cadott were killed in a Monday morning vehicle accident in the Town of Lafayette.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
An Eau Claire man will serve at least six months in jail after he reportedly drove his car into several yards and struck a tree in June 2019.
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
Excelling in a year filled with unusual obstacles is just one of the many accomplishments of a small group of local students.
Check out the first Chippewa County Prep Track and Field Honor Roll of the spring season with the top performances from county schools.
The city of Chippewa Falls has a plethora of construction projects underway or planned as the summer season approaches. Here are projects with…
Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Anderson, Sandvig, Warwick and Ludy win multiple events at home invitational
Dorian Anderson, Brooklyn Sandvig, Brayden Warwick and Megan Ludy each won multiple events for the Chi-Hi track and field team on Friday at its home invite at Dorais Field.